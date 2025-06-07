Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 795,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 134,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Organto Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.