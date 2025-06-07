Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate restaurants and foodservice brands. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the restaurant industry’s growth prospects and revenue streams. Their performance is driven by factors such as consumer dining habits, food and labor costs, competitive landscape, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.98. 13,542,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,959,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $493.18. 2,998,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,317. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $403.33 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.53.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. 12,647,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,589,261. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of CMG traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,686,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,467,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $58.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,533.17. 98,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,914. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,597.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,933.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,920.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

