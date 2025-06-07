Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.