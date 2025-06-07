Impact Capital Partners LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

