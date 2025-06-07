Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Cut by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

