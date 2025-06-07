Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,723,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

