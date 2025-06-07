Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. Rubrik updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.020–0.960 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.350–0.330 EPS.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 13,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $832,154.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,498.58. This represents a 38.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 331,043 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,010. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock worth $47,450,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 231.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 204.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

