Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

