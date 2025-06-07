Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

