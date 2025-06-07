OLIO Financial Planning Sells 46,482 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLIO Financial Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 159,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.