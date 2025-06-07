CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

CSX Stock Up 1.5%

CSX stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

