Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $770.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $770.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

