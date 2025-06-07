New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 36.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) traded up 36.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 356,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 63,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
New Age Metals Stock Up 36.8%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$13.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.32.
New Age Metals Company Profile
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
