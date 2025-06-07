KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $474,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $753.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $694.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $710.91. The stock has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

