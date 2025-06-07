CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCXGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 231 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.18). 2,328,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 625,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £686.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.52.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.12%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($407.06). Corporate insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

