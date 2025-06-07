CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 231 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.18). 2,328,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 625,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.85).

CMC Markets Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £686.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.52.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Markets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.12%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($407.06). Corporate insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Markets

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

