Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
