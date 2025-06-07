Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

