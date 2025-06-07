Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:LLY opened at $770.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $770.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

