Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $318,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after buying an additional 1,689,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,526,660,000 after buying an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $370.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.45 and a 200 day moving average of $335.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $371.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.