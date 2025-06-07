The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

