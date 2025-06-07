Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $108.04 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $108,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.29 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

