Harrington Investments INC Buys 325 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $305.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $211.54 and a one year high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

