iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.6% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.47 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.