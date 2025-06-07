Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 415 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $3,954,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $223.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.23. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.