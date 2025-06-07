Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VYM opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.