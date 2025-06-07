LPF Advisors LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

LPF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VOE stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

