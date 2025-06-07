SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

