Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $397,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.