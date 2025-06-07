Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,186,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,031% from the previous session’s volume of 901,042 shares.The stock last traded at $28.78 and had previously closed at $28.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

