GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 37% – Here’s Why

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) was up 37% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 6,752,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 2,262,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Trading Down 1.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.18. The firm has a market cap of £10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

