Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – June 6th

D-Wave Quantum, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Rocket Lab USA, Oracle, and GE Vernova are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production firm, comprising raw materials, work‐in‐progress items and finished goods awaiting sale. They represent the resources required to keep manufacturing running smoothly and to meet customer demand. Effective management of these stocks helps balance production continuity, storage costs and market responsiveness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. 55,859,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,793,055. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.75. 3,248,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $227.77 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.48 and its 200-day moving average is $302.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $205.04. 4,283,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795,545. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.77. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.03. 7,686,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,511,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $448.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,154,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.51. 3,180,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.77. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $485.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.39. 1,068,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,022. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.63. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $500.72.

