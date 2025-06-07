Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29, Zacks reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Manchester United updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Manchester United Trading Up 19.1%

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

