iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.75 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

