Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) Issues Earnings Results

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Cycurion Price Performance

Cycurion stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46. Cycurion has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $68.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cycurion to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Cycurion Company Profile

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

