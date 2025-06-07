Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,137 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $290.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

