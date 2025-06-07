Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,347,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $82.32 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

