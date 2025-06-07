Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,000 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $689,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,320. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

