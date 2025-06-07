Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher Sells 10,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIGet Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$372,700.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$36.51 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.65 and a 12 month high of C$42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of C$10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGI. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

