Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Matthew Krueger Sells 26,400 Shares

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Krueger sold 26,400 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $217,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,150. The trade was a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asset Entities Price Performance

Shares of ASST opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Asset Entities Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 18.68.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,150.80% and a negative return on equity of 252.93%.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Further Reading

