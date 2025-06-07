Gleason Group Inc. Has $70.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $70,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VXF opened at $188.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

