Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,004 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,100,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,530,000 after acquiring an additional 758,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCT

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.