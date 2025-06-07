Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Cindy L. Davis Purchases 1,825 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.9%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

