Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 11,300 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $181,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,249.60. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

