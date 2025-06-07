ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $90,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,672.75. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $41,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,818,209.04. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

