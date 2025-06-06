Northwest Financial Advisors Buys 4,438 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Northwest Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $37.84 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

