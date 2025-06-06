Greif, Inc. (GEF.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF.B opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Greif has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.21.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

