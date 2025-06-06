Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in May

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HAIIF opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Haitian International has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

