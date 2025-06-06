Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in May

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HAIIF opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Haitian International has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $3.23.
About Haitian International
