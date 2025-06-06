Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

