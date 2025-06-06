DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of Asana FY2026 Earnings

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asana in a report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123,436 shares in the company, valued at $621,273,558.76. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,888,563.01. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

