BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BUI stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

